KASUR-A woman was shot dead by her brother allegedly over a dispute with her husband here at Chak/41, Khuddian the other day.

According to police, Dil Muhammad, a resident of Chak/41, submitted an application to the Sarai Mughal Police that it was about a year ago when he had a quarrel with his brother-in-law Liaqat Ali. He said that they were re-conciliated after elders of the family intervened. “But Liaqat did not forgive me and to avenge the year-old quarrel, he barged into my house and shot my wife Razia dead who was also his sister,” he alleged.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

GIRL RAPED

A girl was raped at village Hullarke Pimar in suburbs of Kot Radha Kishan here the other day.

According to police, Khadim, father of the affected girl and a resident of Gulshan Iqbal locality, told the Kot Radha Kishan Police that Nasreen Bibi lured my daughter to her house in Hullarke Pimar where the accused Iqbal alias Bali raped her. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.