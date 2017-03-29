Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar on Wednesday called for separating the immigration system from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), directing the interior secretary to come up with a strategy within a week.

“Immigration and border management all over the world are independent and specialised subjects that need to be separated from FIA which is primarily tasked with investigation of white-collar crimes,” said Nisar at a high-level meeting.

“Modernised immigration and border management departments will streamline the process of effective monitoring of Pakistan's entry and exit points through air, sea and land routes,” he added.

Nisar earlier announced a centralised online system for issuance of visas to foreigners to prevent the entry of ‘unwanted aliens’ into the country.

“Under the system, online applications would be invited for the issuance of visas. The name of the applicant would be on record and easily accessible to security agencies of the country,” he said.