MIRPUR (AJK)-The occupational Indian forces are using coercive tactics, cowardly acts, arbitrary arrests and house detentions as a weapon of war to suppress the voice of freedom fighters of held territory, a Kashmiri leader said.

Altaf Hussain Wani, a human rights activist and vice chairman of Jammu & Kashmir National Front, denounced in strong terms the illegal detention of his party’s chairman Nayeem Ahmed Khan along with his comrades in occupied Srinagar.

“Since by-elections for two parliamentary seats are around the corner, India has intensified its crackdown on Hurriyat leaders,” Wani said while talking to this Correspondent on Tuesday.

The Kashmiri leader maintained that suppressing the voice of the people was the manifestation of frustration on the part of the government of India. He, however, stated that such undemocratic and brutal measures could not deter the Kashmiri leaders from continuing their just struggle for their right to self-determination.

He termed Indian authorities actions as a flagrant violations of basic human rights. He said that India that keeps harping on high values of democracy must know the fact that choking space for political dissent was against the true spirit of democracy.

He said that if Indians really believe in democracy why they do not allow the Kashmiris to exercise their birth right that happens to be the cardinal principle of the UN charter. India, he said, should shun its rigidity on Kashmir dispute and create a vindictive atmosphere for the peaceful resolution of the lingering dispute.

Suppressing the voice of Kashmiris and holding elections under the shadow of gun was nothing but a farcical exercise on the part of government of India to befool the international community, he said.

The only way to ensure durable peace in the South Asian region lies in the peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute, he said.