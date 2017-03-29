AHMEDPUR EAST-Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) fully supported the demand for the restoration of the former provincial status of Bahawalpur, said JUI-F leader Senator Hafiz Hamadullah Khan.

Hamadullah, who is also chairman of Senate’s Standing Committee for Religious Affairs, said that if former Bahawalpur State had not been merged with Pakistan, Pakistan would not have emerged on the world map. Talking to PML-N leaders Mian Siddique Asim and Qasim Qureshi, he said that it was the constitutional, legal and moral right of the Bahawalpur people and former Bahawalpur State rulers to get its former provincial status restored.

He said that government should give identification to the inhabitants of Fata and Gilgit/Balistan as per their will.

Addressing a press conference at the residence of JUI District Vice President Sher Muhammad Qureshi, he asked Federal Minister for Interior Ch Nisar Ali Khan to explain why the bloggers were released and whey they were allowed to go abroad.

He said that JUI-F believed in across the board accountability. He added that Premier Nawaz Sharif’s family claims that they received huge money from Qatari prince while a player had constructed his house on a 400-kanal land with the money of her divorced wife. Hafiz Hamadullah stated that current Pakistan’s debt is Rs23,000 billion while Finance Minister Ishaq Dar says that $200 billion of Pakistanis were kept in foreign banks. However, he said, nobody will find Ulema involved in money laundering and in plundering of national exchequer.

He demanded the government not impose any decision on FATA people and accept the decision of Jirgah in this regard. He disclosed that if FATA was merged with Khyber PakhtunKhwa province, it will receive only Rs90 billion while in case of the creation of a separate FATA province it would get Rs 200 billion.

He stated that his party supported Operation Raddul Fasaad and was against any kind of terrorism. He also condemned religious and secular extremism.