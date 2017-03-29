SADIQABAD-The JUI-F centennial conference will be a great display of brotherhood wherein hundreds of thousands of participants will renew the pledge to protect Islamic ideology and geographical boundaries of the country.
The local JUI-F office-bearers stated while talking to media here the other day.
On the occasion, JUI-F tehsil ameer Qari Shahid Rahimi said that Pakistan came into being in the name of Islam and the conference will prove to be a milestone in enforcement of Sharia in the country. He said that JUI-F is protector of the Pakistan ideology and the only party struggling for enforcement of Sharia in the country.
JUI-F tehsil general secretary Hafiz Saeed said that the party has devised a comprehensive plan to make its 100th anniversary a success. “In this regard, committees comprising party workers have been formed for launch of a campaign to convince people to attended the party 100th anniversary,” he informed.
City Ameer Maulana Abdullah said that the party office-bearers and workers from across the country will participate in centennial celebrations conference to be held in Peshawar in the upcoming month. He informed that JUI-F Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rehman will address the attendees, adding that Imam-e-Ka’ba and representatives of Islamic organisations will also participate in the conference. He also claimed that the JUI-F will make government in KPK in the next general elections.
Maulana Saad, Hafiz Munawar Zia, Qari Ismail, Qari Akram Siddique and Saifullah Khalid were also present on the occasion.

