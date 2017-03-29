The Lahore High Court (LHC) today stalled its earlier decision to conduct the Central Superior Services (CSS) examinations in Urdu in 2018.

A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice of LHC Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Shujaat Ali Khan heard the petition filed by the Federal Public Service Commission.

Deputy Attorney General Mian Tariq Ahmed said it would be very difficult to conduct the exams in Urdu next year as thousands of applicants from all across the country attempt the paper and they would face hardships due to the decision handed over by a single-member LHC bench.

"There are 51 subjects in the CSS exams, and we still need time to translate the complete paper (which is in English) to Urdu. The Federal Public Service Commission has been in contact with the federal and provincial governments regarding the matter."

A single-member bench of the Lahore High Court had issued directive to the FPSC to ensure the 2018 CSS examinations in Urdu but the federation had challenged the decision.