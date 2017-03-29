Justice Athar Minallah of Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed Currency smuggling suspect Ayyan Ali’s appeal against fine imposed by the Customs Court.

During the hearing of the appeal advocate Chaudhary Muhammad Nawaz was present on behalf of Customs Department while Ayyan’s counsel was not present. The court was informed that Ayyan’s appeal has already been dismissed by the Customs Appellate Court.

The court dismissed the appeal due to non-presence of Ayyan’s counsel. The Customs Court too had dismissed the appeal because Ayyan’s lawyer was not present.