A woman sustained critical burn injuries after she was allegedly set on fire by her husband's mother and sister today.

The victim's mother-in-law and sister-in-law allegedly doused her with petrol before setting her ablaze over a domestic dispute.

The injured was admitted to District Hospital Gujranwala in a critical condition. Fifty percent of her body has suffered burn injuries, doctors said.

The woman was transferred to Lahore for further treatment after receiving first aid at District Hospital Gujranwala.

According to Saddar police, the woman who was a resident of Bassivila got married in 2015. The housewife had frequent domestic disputes.