Security forces on Wednesday said they had arrested five criminals, including a member of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, for causing riots in Karachi.

A spokesperson for Sindh Rangers said the paramilitary force had detained Rauf alias Kala from Nazimabad who was affiliated with MQM-L.

He said Rauf threw ‘chemical’ on a passenger bus which resulted in the deaths of five people.

The remaining four were said to be involved in extortion, gang-war activities, robbery and drug dealing.