SIALKOT-Muneeb Iqbal, the grandson of Allama Iqbal, has stressed a need for making sincere effort for making Pakistan such as was envisaged by Quaid-I-Azam and the national poet.

Addressing a seminar “Hum Sab Ka Pakistan” at the auditorium of University of Gujrat (UoG) Sialkot Campus in connection with the Pakistan Day, he said that the true democracy is vital for the national development and prosperity.

He said that the real democracy was the best way to ensure the national progress and prosperity, asking the youth to follow the philosophy of Allama Iqbal to serve the nation and the country in a better way.

Muneeb Iqbal narrated Pakistan is blessed with all the natural resources and now the proper use of the natural and human resources has become vital for development. He said that the proper and best use of the available natural resources could enable the nation to get prosperity.

He said, “Because of our forefathers’ sacrifices, we are enjoying the fruit of freedom.” He renewed commitment to make Pakistan strong, progressive and prosperous.

UoG Sialkot Campus CEO Rehan Younas said Pakistan Day marks the realisation of the dream, the poet of the East had envisioned for the Muslims of South Asia. “The day is a tribute to the great leader Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who inspired the nation to achieve an insurmountable task,” he added.

Director Students Affairs UoG Sialkot Campus Kaleem Raza said, “March 23, 1940 reminds us of the gigantic challenges the people of Pakistan had so willingly taken up 77 years ago.”

The experts on Iqbaliyat Prof Ejaz Butt, Syed Riaz Hussain Naqvi, caretaker of Iqbal Manzil, Prof Islam Butt, Roma Shehzadi, Rana Babar Suhail, Kaleem Raza and Dr Zahur Sheikh also spoke. They said that the day marks the culmination of a long struggle of the Muslims of Subcontinent to protect their separate identity.

Muneeb Iqbal also distributed books titled “Kuliyaat-i-Iqbal” to the students. He later visited Iqbal Manzil, the birthplace of Allama Iqbal, and showed keen interest in things of his grandfather Allama Iqbal and pictures of his family displayed there.

On the occasion, he paid homage to Allama Iqbal, saying that Allama Iqbal was a visionary poet who conceived the idea of separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent that was ultimately materialized in the shape of Pakistan.

He said that the teachings of Allama Iqbal are like beacon to maintain tolerance, peace and stability in the society. He added that the youth should transform themselves into Iqbal’s ‘Mard-e-Momin’ and strive for selfhood. He emphasized austerity envisioned by Allama Iqbal.