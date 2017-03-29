MIRPUR (AJK)-Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and PPP AJK President Latif Akbar discussed the matters relating to amendment to the Interim Act of 1974, Gilgit/Baltistan, governance and the human right violations in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of Pakistan People’s Party Azad Kashmir, and said for resolving the national issues, political leadership should stand united. He said, “We are not against the provision of rights to the people of Gilgit/Baltistan, we want honourable solution to the problems of GB. We want a mechanism that people of GB could get constitutional rights without affecting Kashmir issue.”

He said for empowering the AJK government, amendments in interim Act of 74 are vital and a high-level committee has been constituted and it has held its first meeting. He said the proposals will be presented to the federal government after completing the consultation process with the political parties of AJK on Gilgit Baltistan’s constitutional rights.

Meanwhile, the prime minister assured the journalists community of the AJK that their all issues will be resolved soon. He said that grant for Press Foundation would be increased. AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir, PPP leaders Ch Pervez Ashraf, Mumtaz Rathore, Javed Ayub and Fahat Ali Mir were also present.