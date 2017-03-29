Pakistan Navy is celebrating the golden jubilee of its Special Services Group (SSG) and numerous ceremonies are being held in this regard today.

The SSG was founded on March 29, 1967.

“Navy SSG holds the ability to conduct operations on air, sea and land equally,” said the Navy spokesperson.

He further added that services of its officials and soldiers will be written in golden words in Pakistan's history.

“Chief of Naval Staff Muhammad Zakaullah is also participating in physical session of SSG today,” the spokesperson mentioned.

The chief will also take part in diving exercise of SSG group in the evening.

“Pakistan Navy SSG group is proud of its services and sacrifices for the motherland,” concluded the spokesperson.