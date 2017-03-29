Afghan's local officials claimed today that Pakistan has resumed cross border shelling in Nangarhar province.

The provincial governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani confirmed the reports and said that Pakistan's military has, in the past 24 hours, fired off almost 30 missiles on Lalpur, Momand Dara and Nazyan district.



“As a result of the shelling, hundreds of families have fled their houses,” the Afghan media reported Khogyani as saying.



Khogyani did not provide details on casualties or property damage.



In February the Ministry of Defense (MoD) warned that Pakistan’s missile attacks on the eastern regions of the country would have serious consequences, suggesting that a diplomatic solution of the issues between the two neighbors needed to be found.