ISLAMABAD - While terming the country’s investment policy conducive for foreign investors, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday urged Chinese businessmen to take full advantage of these liberal policies.

Talking to Chinese businessmen including Gao Hongwei, Chairman of Board, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) and Zhao Xiaolong, Chairman of Board, China Precision Machinery Import-Export Corporation, who called on him at the PM Houses, Nawaz said that from day one his government was focused on reviving the economy, resolving energy crisis, improving security situation and providing ample opportunities to the investors.

The prime minister said that China-Pakistan friendship was witnessing new heights, which was manifested by the CPEC project and cooperation in vital economic sectors.

The premier said that the strategic location of Pakistan makes it Asia’s premier trade, energy and transport corridor. “Pakistan’s cooperation with China will not only bring prosperity to both the countries but will also become a source of progress for the entire region,” he said.

The prime minister said that the economic outlook of Pakistan has altogether changed in the last four years, which was being acknowledged globally.

He emphasised that Pakistan’s investment policy provides a comprehensive framework for creating a conducive business environment for attracting foreign direct investment. “Pakistan's policy trends have been consistent, with liberalisation, de-regulation, privatisation, and facilitation being its foremost cornerstones,” the PM said.

Gao Hongwei and Zhao Xiaolong thanked the prime minister for his warm welcome and expressed the resolve to develop business ties with Pakistan. They informed the PM that the Chinese companies were already in contact with the relevant authorities.

Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanvir Hussain, China Ambassador Sun Weidong and other senior officials were also present.