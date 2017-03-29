LAHORE - PPP-P President Asif Ali Zardari yesterday said that PPP will unveil its election strategy after the Supreme Court decision on Panama case.

Talking to party men who called on him at Bilawal House, Lahore, Zardari asked them to intensify contacts with political parties for new political alignments for the next elections.

Party sources said that the PPP-P chief also talked about the prospects of making an election alliance with the PML-Q and other like-minded parties.

He also told party men that a final decision about the future election alliance with political parties will be taken after consultation with the senior party leadership.

Without sharing the details, Zardari said he had a number of plans in his mind about the future strategy, but things will get a final shape after the apex court verdict on Panama case.

“We have a lot to do in the coming days, but we will wait for few days to see how the wind blows after the court verdict”, Zardari reportedly told party men.

He also asked party organisations to make preparations for the anticipated political momentum which he said will shake the entire country.

“I am here, Bilawal is here [in the political arena] to give a befitting response to the opponents”, he said.

Meanwhile, former Deputy Speaker of KPK Ikramullah Shahid called on Asif Ali Zardari at the Bilawal House and announced his joining of the PPP.

Previously, he has been associated with JUI-S.

Also, Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday finalised party nominations for Dera Ismael Khan division.

Ahmed Karim Kundi has been nominated as President of D.I Khan division while Mazhar Jameel Alizai and Malik Sona have been allocated the slots of General Secretary and Information Secretary respectively.

Sajjad Shirazi, Hanif Peepa and Farhan Dhap have been nominated as President, General Secretary and Secretary Information for DI Khan district respectively. Similarly, Hidayatullah Gandapur, Shah Fahad and Haibat Rahi would be working against the same slots in the same order in Tank district.