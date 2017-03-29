BAHAWALPUR - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Operation Raddul Fasaad will bring lasting peace and stability to Pakistan.

Gen Qamar Bajwa visited Bahawalpur Garrison on Tuesday where he was given detailed briefing on operational preparedness, ongoing internal security operations and other aspects of Corps functioning.

The COAS expressed his satisfaction on state of operational preparedness of the Corps for conventional war as well as performance in ongoing internal security operations. He said that experience of war against terrorism had made Pakistan Army battle-hardened which made soldiers better-prepared for conventional war.

Addressing garrison officers, the COAS apprised them about security environment and cardinals of operation Raddul Fasaad (RuF).

He said that the operation would bring lasting peace and stability in Pakistan.

He praised exemplary performance of young officers and sacrifices rendered by them during the security operations. He said that young officers were his pride and nation also owed peace and stability to their patriotic devotion.

Addressing the soldiers, Bajwa acknowledged their role in ongoing security operations and said that they were the real strength of the army. The COAS apprised them about various welfare measures being undertaken at army level for them and their families including healthcare, education and quality of life.

Later, Gen Bajwa inaugurated Combined Military Hospital Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) at Bahawalpur. The institute will have first batch of 100 MBBS students this year while another 50 BDS students will be added next year. The COAS said that army was significantly contributing to nation-building and CIMS Bahawalpur was another addition in this regard.

Earlier, on arrival, Bajwa was received by Commander Bahawalpur Corps Lieutenant General Sher Afgan.