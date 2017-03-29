ISLAMABAD: - Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Chairman Imran Khan while paying condolences on the loss of precious lives in Sheikhupura train incident said that Minister for Railway should feel some shame after witnessing the condition of his department. PTI Chairman urged that the behaviour of government on continuous train incidents is so sad.–Online

He criticised government by stating that it has no ability to even make secure the Railway crossing points, adding the minister for railways is no more interested in his office as he likes the slavery and flattering of Sharifs.

Imran said that attempts have been made to save big fishes from accountability by shifting responsibility of incident to low grade employees but we will not allow such efforts to succeed.

He also prayed for the early recovery of victims of train accident.