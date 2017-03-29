PESHAWAR - At least two students were injured in a clash between Islami Jamiat-i-Talaba (IJT) and Pakhtun Students Federation (PSF) at Islamia College University, Peshawar on Tuesday.

Islami Jamiat-i-Talaba (IJT) Information Secretary Zakir Khan said that the clash broke out due to calling bad names for IJT by some students of Pakhtun Students Federation (PSF). He further said that the clash actually erupted among Pakhtun Students Federation, but later they implicated IJT students.

An eyewitness’ student said that the clash occurred when a PSF student termed IJT as a terrorist organization, which caused exchange of hard words and skirmishes among the students of both the students’ organisations. He said, however the clash was mediated by police and other students.

It is important to mention that, a week earlier, Pakhtun Students Federation and Islami Jamiat-i-Talaba also clashed with each other in Punjab Unoversity Lahore when IJT allegedly attacked cultural event of the PSF. The clash had left at least 12 students of the PSF injured.