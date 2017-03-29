ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday maintained its earlier decision to demote 121 officers of Punjab Police who were promoted out-of-turn.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Amir Hani Muslim disposed of the case filed by affected police officers.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Amir Hani Muslim provided an opportunity to the petitioners to avail option of early retirement. However, the petitioners did not opt for an early retirement. Upon this the top court withdrew their shoulder promotions.

The 121 officials also include nine senior ranking police officials, who were recommended for promotion by the Punjab Promotion Board. The officers have been demoted to same rank on which they were serving at the time of their out-of-turn promotions.

It may be mentioned that the apex court had declared out-of-turn promotions as a violation of the Constitution and ruled that no police officer or civil servant was entitled to any such promotions on account of a gallantry award or otherwise.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Justice Hani observed that those who jumped ahead, would have to go back and maintained that the officers should be promoted on their turn.