ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday ordered to denotify as many as four director generals of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) whose appointments could not be justified by their qualifications.

The court has declared hiring of DG Lahore Burhan Ali, DG Quetta Tariq Mehmood, DG Karachi Shabbir Ahmed and DG Awareness and Prevention Aliya Rashid as illegal and instructed to sack them.

Directives regarding filling all the four seats in three months through Federal Public Service Commission have also been issued. The fired DGs would get pensions and other facilities on regular basis.

During the hearing, DG Awareness and Prevention broke into tears over which Justice Amir Hani Muslim remarked that there is no place for emotions in law.

Furthermore, the court formed a committee to inquire into the educational qualifications of the remaining 102 officers of the bureau.

The committee headed by establishment secretary will issue show cause notices to the employees.