ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has remarked that sale of donated blood is a non-pardonable offence because it is the matter of protection of human lives.

Heading a three-member bench of apex court during the course of hearing of a suo motto case relating to theft of medicines at government hospitals and sale of donated blood on Tuesday, he said this was a matter of paramount significance for Supreme Court.

During the hearing, a doctor from polyclinic took the plea that before 2016, the technician of grade 9 to 14 scales were allowed to issue blood without permission of officer. These powers were withdrawn by working out new SOPs after 2015.

The technicians facing the charges of selling donated blood backed out from their confessional statements later.

The CJP remarked, “Selling donated blood is a non-pardonable crime. Anyone can deviate from one’s confessional statement, the matter of health is very important in our view; this is the matter of human lives. If inquiry is not got conducted again then we cannot reach logical conclusion.”

The court, winding up the hearing, ordered the polyclinic hospital to implement new SOPs about sale of blood strictly.

The court further remarked that new SOPs were acceptable to all stakeholders and strict action should be taken against violators.

The court adjourned the hearing indefinitely.