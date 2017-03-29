Sindh High Court (IHC) has ordered to release Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Dr. Asim after issuing bail in both NAB references. According to details, the bail was given on medical basis.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested him under two references of corruption, Rs. 462 billion and Rs. 17 billion. Referee Judge of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aftab Ahmad handed him the bail after a two-judge bench had a split decision on the case.

This is the third time in recent months that a leader of PPP, or person related to the party, has been given bail in corruption and money laundering cases.

Earlier, Ayyan Ali was released after getting bail in a money laundering case. Then PPP leader Sharjeel Memon was granted protective bail in corruption charges on March 20th.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has become proactive since co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has come back to Pakistan. He has made Lahore his centre of politics and has been slamming the ruling party PML-N for its policies.

All the developments are important in reference to upcoming general elections in 2018.