LODHRAN-Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday claimed his heart beat with the people of South Punjab as he attaches great importance to development of the region.

“Neither in the past, nor in the future I spared any effort for development and prosperity of people of this region,” Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated while addressing a public meeting here at Lodhran on Tuesday. On the occasion, the chief minister address in Seraiki language, arose thousands of people present at the public gathering and they raised slogans: ‘Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif Zindabad’ and ‘Dekho Dekho Kaun Aaya’ ‘Shair Aaya Shair Aaya’.

The chief minister waved to the crowds to answer these slogans. The people in the public gathering were charged and they warmly welcomed the chief minister.

Earlier, the CM was received at helipad by provincial minister Tanveer Aslam and Rana Mashhood along with MNA Abdur Rehman Kanju.

Speaking to the participants, Shehbaz Sharif said that the warm welcome accorded to him has proved that the people of South Punjab and Lodhran are with PML-N. He severely criticised “Niazi Sahib” who called Metro Bus as ‘Jangla Bus,’ saying Mr Khan has now realised importance of the Metro Bus Project after four years. He also flayed the PPP leadership and those who got written off hefty loans, saying that the PPP government cannot remove garbage of Karachi and now they are showing political stunts.

“Those who looted the poor people are now saying on TV screen that they have paid Rs20 million in taxes,” he criticised, adding that accountability of all of these persons including him (CM) should be carried out. The chief minister claimed that he has always strived for and preferred the interests of people of South Punjab and has spare no effort for the development of this region. He asked the participants that he believes they (public) will trust his statement, which was acknowledged by people through raising their hands.

The chief minister also announced development project worth billions of rupees for Lodhran. He also pledged completion of the ongoing project well in time.