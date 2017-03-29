Turkish kidnappers have set free three Pakistani nationals from their captivity, sources said today.

According to the reports, the Pakistani nationals hail from Rawalpindi's area of Rawat. The kidnappers earlier demanded Rs 6 million ransom money.

Earlier in January, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was able to trace human smugglers who had abducted four Pakistanis in Turkey. Two of them were arrested from Gujranwala.

The human smugglers identified as Afzal and Sohail, both brothers, are resident of Gujranwala, FIA sources said.

Afzal took people to Greece via Turkey. In Turkey, Sohail abducted them.