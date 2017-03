Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two men today in Lahore for blackmailing girls after making their immoral videos.

The FIA cyber crime wing conducted the raids in Lahore’s Harbanspura and Shadbagh area and arrested the two men Junaid and Khurram. The videos were also taken into custody.

The suspects used to blackmail the girls and their families and demand money from them.

A case has been registered against both the suspects under the cyber crime act.