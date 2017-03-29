GUJRANWALA-Due to non-availability of funds, the Waste Management Company is faced with multiple crises, even it could not release the salaries of the staff for the last two months resultantly all the employees went on strike.

The strike caused big heaps of garbage on all the streets and roads in the city. The containers placed by the company in the city were full of garbage but due to strike of the staff these heaps of garbage were not shifted to dumping points. The main roads of the city including Hafizabad Road, Nowshera Road, Gondlanwala Road, Pasrur Road, Sheranwala Bagh and Garjakhi Gate have been turned into filth points and citizens are facing great difficulties due to filthy roads.

The acting managing director of the waste management company said that it was facing great financial crisis as its MD and operation manager have already resigned. He further said about 40 vehicles of the company have gone out of order and there is no funds for their repair. He said higher authorities have already been informed about the facts.