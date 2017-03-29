SIALKOT:- Hundreds of Sikh Yatrees including women, belonging to different countries, visited Baabey Di Beri Gurudawara here on Tuesday amid tight security. Gurudawara’s caretaker Sardar Jaskaran Singh welcomed the yatrees on their arrival. They performed religious rites there and distributed sweets. On the occasion, Sikh yatrees lauded Pakistani government’s efforts for looking after their religious places.