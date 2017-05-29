HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM-Above 1,900 policemen will be deployed across the district to ensure foolproof security during the month of Ramazan.

Okara DPO Hassan Asad Alvi stated during a meeting with police officers held to review the plan for Ramazan security here the other day.

He said that policemen will perform duty at mosques and Imambargahs during prayers times to thwart any untoward incident. The DPO said the snipers will also be deployed on the rooftop of mosques and Imambargahs so that the law violators could not find way to escape. Mr Alvi said the cops will be provided Aftari by the police department, adding the police will also provide security to Ramazan Bazaars in the district. The DPO directed the police officers to get ready for Ramazan, warning no slackness on the part of officers will be tolerated.