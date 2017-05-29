One killed while five injured during a protest against WAPDA in Dargai, Malakand, reported Waqt News.

Thousands of protesters stormed the office after breaking main gate. To disperse the protesters, security forces started shelling and aerial firing.

According to details, mob ransacked the furniture and set the record on fire.

The protesters have taken the dead body of killed and placed it on main road. Authorities have called more security personnel to control the situation.

Furthermore, slogans against federal government are also being raised by protesters.

Large numbers of protesters in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) are protesting against extensive load shedding in the province especially since the start of Ramzan.

akistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers barged into a grid station today, after prolonged loadshedding for hours.

On May 26, under the leadership of PTI MPA Fazal Elahi, workers entered the grid station and forcefully opened Hazaar Khawani grid station which provides electricity to 200 villages in Peshawar.

While speaking to media, Elahi said that the Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) had guaranteed the protesters earlier that the electricity crisis will be resolved soon, but people are still facing 20-hours-long load shedding everyday.”

"If the government doesn’t provide us electricity, then we will get it ourselves.” he added.

They also chanted slogans of ‘Go Nawaz Go’ inside the grid station.

Elahi is a Member of the Provincial Assembly from Peshawar.

On May 17, charged PTI workers led by the party's MNA from South Waziristan, Ayesha Gulalai Wazir, and local district leadership, stormed the WAPDA House in Peshawar during their protest against power cuts.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister of Water and Power, Khawaja Asif has alleged that these areas are facing load shedding because residents do not pay bills and also steal electricity.