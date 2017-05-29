MANDI BAHAUDDIN: At least 175 cattle, including sheep and goat, worth millions of rupees were burnt alive when a cattle shed caught fire here today.

According to police reports, nomad families had established the cattle shed temporarily in Tehsil Phalia of Mandi Bahauddin. The fire started from a hut of one of the nomad families and engulfed the nearby cattle shed. It spread rapidly as no efforts were made to extinguish it.

As a result, 175 cattle were burnt alive, resulting in massive losses to the owners.