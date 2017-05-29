SRINAGAR - Normal life was paralysed in Held Kashmir on Sunday due to a shutdown called by the APHC leaders and restrictions imposed by the authorities following the killing of Hizb commander Sabzar Bhat in a gunfight with government forces in Tral area.

All shops and other commercial establishments were closed in Srinagar while public transport was off the roads.

However, a skeletal movement of private vehicle was seen in various areas.

The resistance camp had called for two-day state-wide shutdown to show solidarity with the slain Hizb commander and his aide Faizan Muzaffar who was also killed in the Saturday’s gunfight.

Meanwhile, the authorities have clamped curfew and restrictions in the valley to stem protests against the killing of the Hizb commander who was nominated as a successor to slain commander Burhan Wani last year.

Though the authorities said curfew would be imposed only in seven police station areas of Nowhatta, Rainawari, Khanyar, MR Gunj, Safa Kadal, Kralkhud and Maisuma in Srinagar on Sunday, the city was virtually sealed in the morning to prevent all kinds of vehicular movement.

An uneasy calm prevailed in the Valley on Sunday amid unprecedented security arrangements, a day after Hizb chief Sabzar Bhat martyrdom, as his burial late on Saturday night witnessed hundreds gather at his ancestral village in south Kashmir’s Tral in defiance of the curfew.

A few incidents of stone pelting were reported on Sunday, including in Shopian, officials said.

Taking lessons from the widespread violence that had erupted after the killing of Hizbul leader Burhan Wani in July 2016, the authorities clamped curfew and restrictions in the Valley in advance.

Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Yasin Malik was arrested on Sunday and shifted to central jail in Srinagar. The JKLF chief had on Saturday visited Bhat’s residence in Rutsana in Tral and met his mother to express his condolences,

Bhat was buried around midnight in his ancestral graveyard in Rutsana village, as hundreds converged - arriving from different areas, defying the restrictions and massive security.

According to reports, pro-freedom fighters and anti-India slogans were raised at the burial.

Authorities are now bracing for the ‘March to Tral’ called by the separatists on 30 May to offer funeral prayers (Fateha) at the grave of Bhat.

The unrest in Kashmir comes as Union home minister Rajnath Singh said in New Delhi on Sunday that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has come up with a “permanent solution” to the Kashmir issue but there would be no compromise on the territorial integrity of India.

“We have come up with a permanent solution to solve Kashmir. The initiative has begun. We are moving forward,” he said, but refused to elaborate on what kind of solution the BJP government has found for Kashmir.

Prohibitory orders were imposed in Ganderbal, Badgam, Baramulla and Kupwara districts, while heavy deployments of police and paramilitary forces were made in south Kashmir districts of Shopian, Anantnag, Kulgam and Pulwama.

All exams of Kashmir University and the Islamic University of Science and Technology (Awantipora) had been postponed, while the State Public Service Commission also postponed civil service (judicial) examination scheduled for Sunday.

Educational institutions throughout the Valley had been ordered to remain closed on Monday too.

Train services between Baramulla and Bannihal towns have also be cancelled.

Srinagar District Magistrate Farooq Ahmed Lone said that curfew would continue on Monday too.

All transport, including public and private, remained off the roads on Sunday in response to the Kashmiri leaders’ protest shutdown appeal.

No tourist movement was witnessed anywhere in the Valley on Sunday as most people preferred to remain indoors.

Police said that situation remained peaceful and under control in the Valley except for six incidents of stone pelting in Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and Sopore.

Government forces in riot gear erected barricades in the main city, Srinagar, and other towns in southern Kashmir to prevent people from reaching the commander’s funeral.

Srinagar’s central mosque remained shut and devotees were barred from offering prayers on the first day of the Ramazan.

“Restrictions have been put in place in some areas to maintain law and order,” police chief Shesh Pal Vaid told AFP.

“Forces have blocked all roads to restrict people to their areas,” Bashir Ahmad, a resident of Pulwama told AFP, a neighbouring district of Tral.

Authorities snapped internet mobile services and calling services Saturday just hours after a month-long ban on 22 social media sites like Facebook and Twitter ended.

Anti-India sentiment runs deep in the Kashmir valley, where most people favour independence or a merger with Pakistan.

Kashmir has been split between India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947, with both nations claiming it in its entirety.

An armed rebellion broke-out in 1989 that later weakened. But over the last year there has been an upsurge in protests against Indian rule.

Several armed groups are fighting Indian forces. Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed in the nearly three decade-old conflict.