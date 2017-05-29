Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that the areas having electricity pilferage and the areas paying no electricity bills will have to face the harsh load shedding.

Addressing the party workers here on Monday, Khawaja Asif clarified that those who don’t pay monthly electricity bills would have to face severe load shedding during this summer season and they won’t be even exempted in Holy month of Ramzan.

He said that the government has made some effective measures to ensure the uninterrupted supply of electricity to the masses during the Sehar and Iftaar timings.