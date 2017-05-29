Lahore - Turbat area of Balochistan yesterday had a record temperature as most parts of Pakistan reeled under intense hot weather conditions.

Turbat’s 53.5°C (128.3 Fahrenheit) levelled the highest-ever temperature recorded in the country on May 26, 2010 in Mohenjo-daro area of Sindh.

It is also the reliably highest measured temperature ever recorded on the continent of Asia, and the fourth-highest temperature ever recorded on earth.

The second-highest temperature ever recorded in Pakistan is 53°C (127.4 Fahrenheit), which was recorded in Larkana city of Sindh May 26, 2010, the same day Mohenjo-daro made the record.

As for Turbat, it earlier had its hottest day on May 30, 2009 with a temperature of 52°C.

High temperatures were also recorded in many other parts of the country yesterday (Sunday). Sibbi had 50°C; Jacobabad and Dadu 49°C; Larkana 48°C; Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Bhakkar, Sakrund and Sukkur 47°C, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The Met Office also forecast hot and dry weather for next couple of days, with no chance of rain in Sindh and Balochistan. Rain was however expected in the north of the country and parts of Punjab. In weather report, it said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

In next 12 hours, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Lahore divisions and Kashmir.

In next 24 hours, mainly very hot and dry weather is expected in plain areas of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions and Kashmir.





