DERA GHAZI KHAN-The Livestock Department distributed 12 buffaloes and 68 cows to 80 widows and disabled women. A ceremony in this connection was held where the women were handed over the dairy animals.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Khan Mayor Shahid Hamid Khan said the government is committed to empowering women.

For the purpose, disabled women and widows have been provided with dairy animals so that they could earn a respectable livelihood for their families.

Livestock Deputy Director DG Khan Dr Tauseef Tahir was also present on the occasion.