NOORPUR THAL-Speakers during a meeting stressed a need for making collective efforts for the treatment and welfare of patients. They stressed free provision of medicines and treatment facilities for the poor. They also demanded coordinated measures with collective efforts in this regard.

The assistant commissioner said that service to ailing humanity is worship and those help others earn the blessings of Allah in this world and the world hereafter. At the meeting of Patients Welfare Society (PWS), he said that it was playing a commendable role. He said that tehsil administration will continue to extend full cooperation to the organisations engaged in welfare activities.

Deputy District Social Welfare Officer Shabana Ajmal, Municipal Committee Chairman Rao Alam, Vice Chairman Haji Allah Bakhsh, social workers Haji Rehmat Ali, Dr Malik Khadim Hussain Baghoor and Noor Din also spoke on the occasion.