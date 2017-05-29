MANDI BAHAUDDIN-Expressing their disappointment over the federal budget, ex-servicemen said 10 percent increase in their pension is not in accordance with the price hike.

In a meeting held here at district office of the Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS), they said the ex-servicemen particularly from lower ranks are facing miseries due to their tight financial position. They said before 1993, increase in pension was made on full pension including running and commuted. Thereafter the increase was stopped on commuted pension and it is being made on running pension only, they said.

“Because of the wrong decision of the government, gap between the pension of old and new pensioners has widely increased. This year, they were expecting 25 percent increase in their pension but regrettably their expectations fell flat on announcement of the budget 2017-18,” they said.

They demanded the finance minister take note of their plight and announce 25 percent increase in their pension so that wide gap in pension of old and new pensioners may be minimised. They said frustration among retired soldiers is growing and they are feeling that the government has totally neglected their welfare and forgot the services they rendered in defence of the homeland.