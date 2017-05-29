The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) held three Afghan women who were possessing fake United Kingdom (UK) passports along with their original Afghan passports on a England bound flight.

According to the FIA officials, during checking at Benazir Bhutto International Airport Islamabad, three Afghan women leaving from England were found having fake UK passports and their Afghan passports.

The FIA said that the nabbed Afghan women including Raheela, Nabeela and Aguzara acquired the boarding passes on Kabul-tickets.

All the passports and boarding cards were taken from the women by FIA and they were being interrogated.