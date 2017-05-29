LAHORE: Apart from the allocated budget, federal government has squandered money in billions on purchase of new vehicles, instruments, renovation of prime minister’s office, new choppers and on fighting cases against India.

A probe carried into the matter and official documents available revealed that federal government spent Rs660.74 million on security arrangements related to the 2014 sit-in of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

An amount of Rs400.86 million was paid to two firms named C-3 and W&C for fighting Pakistan’s cases against India. Similarly, Rs200 million was spent on winning cases against India regarding Hyderabad’s Nizam gift to Pakistan worth £3 lac in London High Court.

Federal government also spent a whooping Rs1.58 billion on purchase of new vehicles, while another Rs2.8 billion was spent on purchasing two twin-engine choppers for relief activities. Rice worth Rs3 billion were given to Sri Lanka, Cuba and China. Federal government gave subsidy of Rs1.63 billion to wheat exporters and Rs1.62 billion to sugar mills or companies.

An overall expenditure of Rs390.9 million was incurred on renovation of prime minister’s office, Rs1.22 billion was spent on advertisement of PM’s health card scheme, and Rs25 billion was given to importers under PM’s Kissan package. Additionally, Rs13.1 billion was spent on census-linked activities

Furthermore, Rs10 billion was spent on creating a new division for security of Chinese nationals, and Rs5 billion was given as allowance to the same force. Meanwhile, Rs9 billion grant was issued for B Block of JF-17 jet.