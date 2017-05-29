MIRPUR - President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Masood Khan has said that India's objections to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were fake and disingenuous.

“Having occupied the territory of one part of Jammu and Kashmir, now it stakes claim of “sovereignty” to Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, under what law?” he questioned.

The AJK President was addressing a one-day international seminar on 'Belt and Road Initiative: CPEC and regional integration ' organised by The Institute of International and Cultural Affairs late Saturday. He said that the territory did not belong to India.

“Is India worried because it has moved its 700,000 troops to the Indian Occupied Kashmir to maintain its illegal occupation in Jammu and Kashmir? Or is it concerned that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and Pakistan will become prosperous? Or does its anxiety stem from the fear that Kashmir will be internationalised? I would ask: more internationalised than it already is?” he posed questions.

Sardar Masood said there was no easy way to assuage India's concerns. India was not a stakeholder in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir; it never was, it was known in the region as an occupier and denier of the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he added. “The Belt and Road Initiative is an undertaking with no precedent, its scale is massive, the BRI is the most ambitious global development plan in history,” he said.

The AJK President said that the 'Belt' comprised a series of land corridors linking China with Europe through Central Asia and the Middle East, while the 'Road' was a maritime route linking China's ports to Africa, and though the Mediterranean to Europe.