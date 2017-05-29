Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said Monday that several arrests were made over Indian spy and death row inmate Kulbhushan Jadhav’s tip-off.

In a statement, Zakaria said that Jadhav disclosed key information regarding recent wave of terrorism in Pakistan and several arrests were made in this regard.

He reiterated Islamabad’s proven stance of India being the sponsor of terror in Pakistan.

Jadhav was detained on March 3, 2016 in Balochistan soon after which military released a confessional video of the spy in which he confessed to working to destabilise Pakistan with focus on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

India recently took the issue to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) seeking provisional stay to his execution.

The Indian spy was sentenced to death after a trial in a military court. However, ICJ has halted the agent’s execution until further order.