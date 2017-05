ISLAMABAD: Khawar Qureshi, the lawyer representing Pakistan at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav case, said that ICJ will neither acquit the spy nor release him.

While speaking to the journalists he said, “Jadhav case is a very clear case. Kulbushan Jadhav can never be released or acquitted.”

Khawar Qureshi also advised the media men to “behave responsibly and give Pakistani officials the respect they deserve.”