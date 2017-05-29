KARACHI - Karachiites were forced to have their first Sehr in darkness as the city experienced a major power breakdown that engulfed almost 75 percent of its area.

The breakdown, which was caused by tripping in 500KV Jamshoro line (National Grid), and occurred two hours before Sehri, affected a major part of the city, including PECHS Block 2, Shah Faisal Colony, Surjani Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal 13-D, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Saudabad, Sir Syed Town, North Karachi, Superhighway, Hyderi, Liaquatabad, Shah Faisal Colony, Malir, Malir Halt, Rafah-e-Aam, Airport, Numaish, Keamari, Jackson, Kharadar, Hawksbay, Shadman Town and Federal-B Area.

The main transmission line of K-Electric had tripped in Hub, just outside Karachi, causing eleven more grid stations to trip, while water pumping stations of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) also stopped functioning, causing water shortage in the metropolis.

The breakdown also exposed the tall claims of K-Electric about the alternate arrangements it said it had made to provide relief to the consumers in case of any major breakdown in the city during Ramadan.

It is worth mentioning here that the breakdown persisted for quite some time since the power utility, which has less dependence on the cheap electricity supplied by the national grid, had no alternate measures to restore the power supply early.

Only a day earlier, KE’s management had assured Karachi commissioner that the power company was ready to provide relief to the consumers in case of any complaint.

The power breakdown compounded the problems of citizens on the very first day of the holy month.

Admitting that the breakdown affected 50 to 60 percent of the city, the KE spokesperson apologised to Karachiites for causing them inconvenience.

Similarly, the KWSB said that owing to power outage in the pumping stations many areas of the metropolis might not receive water on Sunday.

However, on Sunday evening, the KE spokesperson, in a statement said, that several areas of Karachi experienced partial power interruption in a cascading effect caused by the tripping of 500KV Jamshoro Extra High Tension line in the wee hours on Sunday.

“Initially around 50 percent of the city was partially affected. However major hospitals and water board pumping stations were energized through alternate sources instantly,” he claimed.

According to the spokesperson, the power supply was restored in all affected areas within a few hours after power supply from the National Grid resumed.

“KE regrets the inconvenience caused to valued customers due to unforeseen circumstances and remains committed to serve the people of Karachi,” he concluded.

Entire HESCO region plunges into darkness

A few hours before the first Sehri of Ramadan, the power breakdown plunged all the 13 districts of Sindh, which are powered by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) into darkness.

According to HESCO's spokesman Sadiq Kubar, the electric supply was suspended to 76 grid stations after the 500 KV transmission line of National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) tripped in Jamshoro district.

Although the HESCO claimed that restoration of the power supply started in phases by early Sunday morning, the residents of many areas of Hyderabad as well as other districts complained of dealing with nine or more hours long outage.

The power supply to Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Matiari, Nawabshah, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Thatta, Sujjawal, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar districts was affected.