Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s chairman Imran Khan said the latest wave of terror unleashed by the Indian forces in IHK was nothing short of state terrorism.

Imran Khan in his latest statement on Twitter condemned the atrocities carried out by the Indian forces on Kashmiris which resulted in the death of 12 Kashmiris esp. Burhan Wani’s successor’s.

My statement condemning the violence and repression unleashed by India against Kashmiris in IOK





He further asserted, “The new round of terror unleashed by India against the Kashmiri people in IHK was nothing short of state terrorism.”

Imran Khan called out to the International community to take note of the conditions in Indian Held Kashmir as it was not only a violation of United Nation Charter but Humanitarian laws and international human rights.

“The hypocrisy and double standards of the international community have never been so starkly displayed as on the Kashmir issue,” Imran Khan said in the statement.

He also pointed out to the blackout of social media by the Indian government and called it “reflective of the repressive and authoritarian nature of the Indian government and its troops in IHK.”

Imran Khan assured that “We will always stand by the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination and justice. The Kashmiri people must have the right to decide their future.”

In the statement PTI Chairman has also criticized the Pakistan government for not highlighting the Kashmir issue on international forums. “The Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, headed by Fazal ur Rehman, has also been a shameful failure and must be held accountable.”

Regarding the Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif and Indian businessmen Imran Khan said that Nawaz Sharif would not highlight the Kashmir issue as he has ties with Indian businessmen.