MULTAN:-A man, identified as Nomi, stabbed his brother-in-law to death in New Al-Madina Colony here on Sunday. The man, who the police said is a drug addict, entered his brother-in-law’s home and attacked the latter and his four children, the police said. The children, aged between three and 10 years, were wounded by the knife attack and shifted to Nishtar Hospital for medical assistance. “Wife of the deceased man is out of the country for Umrah in Saudi Arabia,” the police said, adding that the accused will be arrested soon.