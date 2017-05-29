SIALKOT-The 10-hour loadshedding of electricity in the night would affect the industrial production at over 9,000 industrial units located in small industrial estates of Sialkot and Daska.

It has perturbed the Sialkot-based SMEs, as their export business would be affected badly. The Gepco has announced daily 10-hour loadshedding for the Sialkot industrial units during the nights (from 06:30pm to 04:30am) in a bid to ensure the uninterrupted supply to domestic consumers during Sehar and Iftar.

The affected SMEs said that loadshedding has also halted the night shift of industrial production in above mentioned units in Sialkot during the nights, which would leave very bad affects on exports from Sialkot causing inordinate delay in their shipments to the foreign destinations.

Meanwhile, the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) and Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers, Exporters Association (PSGMEA) and the Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PGMEA) have expressed grave concern over the situation.

They said that the unavoidable and miserable situation was resulting in the layoff of thousands of workers. When contacted, Gepco official said that this situation will persist till the end of Holy month of Ramazan, saying that this night load shedding of electricity had become vital to ensure the uninterrupted supply of electricity to the hundreds of thousands of domestic consumers during Sehar and Iftar.

PROTEST FOR BRIDGE FENCES’ REPAIRING: The local people including women and children belonging to Sialkot, Kotli Loharaan, Khanna and Kulluwal protested against the government failure to repair the broken fences of the Marala-Ravi-Link (MR-Link) Canal Bridge.

The local people have been facing serious life threats while passing through the bridge due to the broken and stole parts of the iron fences of the bridge.

The bridge is the only way to connect dozens of surrounding villages. The protesting people also chanted slogans against the officials of the Irrigation Department. The protesting people said that the iron fences on the canal bridge had been lying unattended for the last several years and the dangerous situation could result in any mishap during the coming flood season.

They expressed grave concern over the situation. They demanded repairing and re-fixing of the iron-fences on the canal bridge before the flood season in Sialkot region.

Outages cripple life in Kasur

KASUR-Prolonged power cuts, being conducted in the holy month of Ramazan, have not only made lives of citizens miserable but also adversely affected the industrial output.

A survey report conducted by The Nation reveals that electricity supply remains suspended for 14 hours in urban areas while the situation is worst in rural areas where villagers are faced with 18 hours loadshedding. During the survey, residents of different localities told this correspondent they have been reeling under shocks from outages. They said employees at offices, students at educational institutions and women at houses are facing difficulties to carry out their respective routine work as loadshedding has crippled life in the district.

“If loadshedding is not addressed, it will cause severe problems for people to observe fasting,” they expressed their concerns. They said power outages have adversely affected industrial output and make the industrialists unable to fulfil the market demands which also left a large number of labourers jobless.

They demanded Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif to look into the matter and get the public rid of outages.