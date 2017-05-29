Pakistan Army on Monday organised a ceremony to commemorate the loss of lives in Chaman firing incident, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISPR) said in a statement.

“A ceremony to acknowledge sacrifices rendered by the locals of Killi Janghir and Killi Luqman due to unprovoked firing by Afghan Border Police this month was held in Chaman,” said the statement.

Army men also distributed relief and assistance package among the locals, especially those affected in the incident.

“Commander of Southern Command Lieutenant General Aamer Riaz had assured the affected citizens that Pakistan Army will look after them during his visit to Chaman,” it added.

Pakistani authorities reopened the main Chaman border crossing at Afghanistan’s request on Saturday after shutting it down earlier this month when the two sides traded fire there, killing 15 people on both sides.

The move came on the first day of Ramzan in Afghanistan. In a statement, the Pakistani military said the border was reopened Saturday on “humanitarian grounds”. Kabul welcomed the decision.

ISPR said Pakistan and Afghanistan had agreed to maintain a ceasefire in the border town of Chaman, where nine Pakistanis and six Afghans were killed on May 5. Pakistan says the violence began when Afghan forces opened fire on census workers and troops escorting them. Kabul blames Pakistan for initiating the gunfire.