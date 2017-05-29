ISLAMABAD/Attock - Nuclear scientist Dr Samar Mubarak Mand on Sunday said that by conducting nuclear explosions in 1998 Pakistan made its defence invincible.

Talking to PTV News on Youm-i-Takbeer, Dr Samar, who is also ex-NESCOM Chairman, said that 19 years ago Pakistan became the first nuclear State of the Islamic world, which could thwart all external threats.

He said that when India conducted nuclear tests in early days of 1998, the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif sought his advice.

Dr Samar said he had proposed to the Prime Minister that Pakistan would have to test atomic bombs to send India a message that it was not a weak nation, besides creating balance of power in the Sub-Continent.

He said that five nuclear tests were conducted on May 28 and one on May 30, 1998 at Chagai mountain in Balochistan.

Narranting his feelings about the momentous event, Dr Samar said, "Everyone was worried when nothing happened for five seconds after the button was pushed. Those five seconds were the longest period of my life. However, when the explosion took place after five seconds, everybody was very happy and was raising the slogans of Allah-o-Akbar".

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had encouraged them and extended his full support to the cause.

He said his team had to work for 20 hours at a stretch to make preparations for the project.

Replying to a question, he said that because of the nuclear programme, many nuclear medical centers had been working in the country for the treatment cancer, cardiovascular and other diseases.

Besides medical aid, nuclear energy was also helpful in the agricultural field, he added.

"Energy Commission has also built agriculture canters in different cities that are helpful in yielding different kinds of crops with changed genes with the help of radioactive isotopes," he added.

NUCLEAR TEST WAS BEFITTING

RESPONSE TO INDIA: MINISTER

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that time has proved that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s decision to give a befitting response to Indian nuclear tests was precise.

“Our nuclear capability is not only the pride of Pakistan but also of the whole Islamic world,” he said this while talking to newsmen on the occasion of Yaum-e-Takbeer here in Attock.

He said that Pakistan as a nuclear state has contributed in a big way to make the defence of the country impregnable. The federal minister said that “our enemy, many times, cast an evil eye on Pakistan but never dared to take action being mindful of the fact what a devastating response it will receive against a misadventure.

“Pakistan became the nuclear power on May 28, 1998, and the day holds special significance in the political and defence history of the country,” he said.

Aftab said the day will always be remembered eternally in Pakistan and said that May 28 represents the public aspirations and national solidarity when Pakistan emerged as the first Muslim nuclear state in the world over.

He said that the day was a special occasion for the PML-N government, as it under the dynamic leadership of PM Sharif, conducted five atomic tests and the sixth a few days later in response to the Indian four nuclear blasts.

“Today Pakistan speaks about its impregnable defence mainly on the ground of its nuclear capability which has been recognised superior and better than India’s, which holds a long-drawn nefarious design against the integrity of Pakistan. He said that PM Sharif gave a go-ahead for the nuclear tests, declining every incentive from the then US administration.

Meanwhile, the Attock police claimed to have arrested five thieves allegedly involved in stealing motorbikes, snatching of purses from women, cell phones and other valuables from the citizens. Model Police Station House Officer Mazhar Shah told newsmen the arrested included Umair Hashmi, Aamir Hashmi, Muhammad Ali Sajjad and Fahad Ali Sajjad, all residents of Pindsultani, and Aaqib Abbas, a resident of People's Colony.

The police also claimed to have recovered gold ornaments worth Rs248,000, Rs 40,000 in cash, nine motorcycles, one tablet, 14 cell phones and 10 purses from their possession. The police officer said that initially Aaqib Abbas was arrested and during the investigation, he divulged the names of his other accomplices, who were arrested later.