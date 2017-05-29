Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari claims he never took salary while he was on seat.

During an interview at a private channel Asif Ali Zardari was asked how much salary did he take when he was the president. He replied that he never took his salary. When asked what happened to the salary, Asif Ali Zardari said, “I knew it would be taken away by one of the staff members so, I distributed it among the deserving staff members.”

This question was asked by the anchor with reference to the increased salary of the President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain in the recent budget.