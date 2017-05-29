NEW DELHI: Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has said that there is no possibility of a limited war with Pakistan.

While talking about using a Kashmiri man as a human shield, he termed the move as ‘defensive’ by the Indian army.

“This is a proxy war and proxy war is a dirty war. It is played in a dirty way. The rules of engagements are there when the adversary comes face-to-face and fights with you. It is a dirty war. That is where innovation comes in. You fight a dirty war with innovations,” Rawat told Press Trust of India (PTI).

“People are throwing stones at us, people are throwing petrol bombs at us. If my men ask me what do we do, should I say, just wait and die? I will come with a nice coffin with a national flag and I will send your bodies home with honour. Is it what I am supposed to tell them as chief? I have to maintain the morale of my troops who are operating there,” he said.

“It would have been easier for them if the protesters use weapons instead of stones. In fact, I wish these people, instead of throwing stones at us, were firing weapons at us. Then I would have been happy. Then I could do what I want to do,” Rawat told PTI.

Meanwhile, without naming Pakistan, Indian Defence Minister Arun Jaitley has said that their neighbouring country is a future threat for them, and has been a threat for the past 70 years; however India’s defence preparations are always up to the mark.