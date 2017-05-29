ISLAMABAD:- Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemns the terrorist attack on a bus carrying Coptic Christians in Minya Province of Egypt, resulting in the loss of precious lives and injuries to many. In a statement, the foreign ministry said the people and the government of Pakistan extend their deepest sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and pray for early recovery of the injured. “The Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with the people and the government of Egypt in their struggle against the scourge of terrorism. Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the statement added.–Staff Reporter